The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.69.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

