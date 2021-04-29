The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.4% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $45,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after acquiring an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.84. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83. The company has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

