The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 170,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,799,008. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

