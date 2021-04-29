The New Home (NWHM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter. The New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.

Shares of NWHM opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The New Home has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

