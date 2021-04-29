The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 871 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $20,146.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Monday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $42,191.10.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.