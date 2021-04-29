The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.93.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The stock had a trading volume of 166,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.65. The Southern has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

