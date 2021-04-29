The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.59% of The Timken worth $36,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after acquiring an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Timken Company has a one year low of $34.34 and a one year high of $89.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Vertical Research began coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

