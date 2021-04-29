The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,888 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $19,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 222.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

