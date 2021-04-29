The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Get The York Water alerts:

The York Water stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $650.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The York Water by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The York Water by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The York Water by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in The York Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The York Water (YORW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.