Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

THTX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Theratechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.79. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 78,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

