TheStreet Upgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to “C-“

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pretium Resources by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 798.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

