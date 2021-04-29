ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

IKT stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease, and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease, dysphagia, and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

