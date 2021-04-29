ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

TDUP stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. ThredUp has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

