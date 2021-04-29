Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Tilray alerts:

Shares of Tilray stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,754,566. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The business had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 538.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.