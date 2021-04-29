Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

TSBK traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $28.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,579. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. Timberland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $234.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $120,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marci A. Basich sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $61,594.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,870.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock valued at $813,905. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.