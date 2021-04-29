Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:TNTRQ traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 14,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. Tintri has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.
About Tintri
