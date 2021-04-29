Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tintri, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the March 31st total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TNTRQ traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 14,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06. Tintri has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Tintri

Tintri, Inc develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services.

