TitanSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14.34 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $126.63 million and approximately $14.34 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

