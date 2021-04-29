Tokenlon Network Token Market Cap Hits $118.96 Million (LON)

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00009799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenlon Network Token has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenlon Network Token has a total market capitalization of $118.96 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tokenlon Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00067465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00076582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.88 or 0.00815216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00097460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Profile

Tokenlon Network Token is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,126,897 coins and its circulating supply is 22,915,475 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon . Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenlon Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenlon Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenlon Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.