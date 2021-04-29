Total Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.65. 8,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,657. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

