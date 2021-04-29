Tourist Token Market Capitalization Reaches $84,010.08 (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $84,010.08 and $136.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00063184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.59 or 0.00282780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.58 or 0.01095351 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.90 or 0.00705836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52,562.59 or 1.00028992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

