Traders Buy Large Volume of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Put Options (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,978 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

BHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of BHR opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

