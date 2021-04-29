Traders Buy Large Volume of Western Midstream Partners Call Options (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,871 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,897% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

WES stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $20.25. 13,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,746. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

