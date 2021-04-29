Traders Purchase High Volume of ClearSign Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.
CLIR stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
