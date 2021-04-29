Traders Purchase High Volume of ClearSign Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,640 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,326% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 call options.

CLIR stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. ClearSign Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

