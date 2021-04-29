Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.41 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.