Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 505,433 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505,433 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,693,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $604,000.

BATS INDA opened at $41.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.67.

