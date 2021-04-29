Tran Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 146,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 51,979 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,179.4% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 262,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 241,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 199,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.55. The company had a trading volume of 30,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

