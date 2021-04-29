Tran Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,287 shares during the period. AerCap makes up about 1.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $19,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 839.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 1,757,720 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 9,338.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,658,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,611,000 after buying an additional 1,641,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,994,000. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,483,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,248. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.88 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.43. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

