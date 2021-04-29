Tran Capital Management L.P. Purchases 13,456 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Catalent makes up 4.3% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.27% of Catalent worth $48,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 41.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $7,344,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Catalent by 8.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Catalent by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,924,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,123. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,997,007 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

