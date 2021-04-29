TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. On average, analysts expect TransAct Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

