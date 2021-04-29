TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $100.57, but opened at $107.04. TransUnion shares last traded at $106.99, with a volume of 6,497 shares changing hands.

The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.54.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock worth $3,420,357. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TransUnion by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,801,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,146,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 588.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 92,434 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 140,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 219,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion Company Profile (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

