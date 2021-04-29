TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRU. Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.54.

TransUnion stock opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

