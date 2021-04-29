Travala.com Price Hits $4.97 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $247.74 million and $8.86 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.53 or 0.01094026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.43 or 0.00719523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,421.38 or 0.99985948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,874,253 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

