Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.66

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.66 and last traded at $65.47, with a volume of 4219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,927,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $26,808,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $18,747,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $17,092,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $14,968,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.