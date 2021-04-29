Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.99. 5,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,646. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $24.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPRKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins has an average rating of “Buy”.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

