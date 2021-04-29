TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $52.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE THS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -477.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,640,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,183,000 after acquiring an additional 67,745 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

