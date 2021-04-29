Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Downgraded to Hold at Jonestrading

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TRMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 396,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,049. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Tremont Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

