Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 115.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,796. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $110.79.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

