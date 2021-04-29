TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,329 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,903,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.76 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,052,059 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.78.

