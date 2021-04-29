TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 219,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 2,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.