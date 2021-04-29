TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Invests $930,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.84. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,553. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $97.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 15,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,969 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,833. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

