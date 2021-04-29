TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,123,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.