TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

