TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.70. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70-$0.86 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.00.

TNET traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,961. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a one year low of $42.28 and a one year high of $87.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.71.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

