TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Price Down 6.9% on Insider Selling

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $77.82 and last traded at $78.47. Approximately 1,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 247,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.30.

Specifically, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $2,111,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

