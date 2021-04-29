Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.52 Million

Analysts expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce sales of $16.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triterras.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIT. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $7.40. 1,318,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. Triterras has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

