Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Get Tronox alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.