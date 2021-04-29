Truist Boosts Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $90.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s previous close.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of R stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.98. 22,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

