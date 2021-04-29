Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 14,423 Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 522.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Primo Water stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.98. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.49 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington acquired 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 329,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,126. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

