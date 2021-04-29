Truist Financial Corp Invests $209,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $54.38 and a 1 year high of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $453.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.71 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.