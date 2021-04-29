Truist Financial Corp Invests $231,000 in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,956 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 106,843 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $5,246,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

